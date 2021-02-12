Swedish Renewable Energy Company to Build Largest Wind Farm in Finland

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Sweden's renewable energy company, OX2 said on Friday that it has obtained the rights to build the largest wind power project in Finland, adding that it will start construction later in 2021.

OX 2 purchased rights for 72 wind turbines from YIT, a Finnish construction company. The project with an estimated capacity of nearly 400 milliwatts (MW) is located in the Lestijarvi municipality in western Finland.

"The acquisition of the project rights for Finland's largest wind farm is a significant and welcome project for us. The greatest benefits from renewable energy projects are achieved when they are implemented on a large scale," Teemu Loikkanen, Country Manager for OX2 Finland, said, as cited in the company's statement.

Besides the wind turbines, the project envisions the building of an electricity substation and a 34-mile long power line for electricity transmission, the statement read, adding that the Lestijarvi power plant is expected to generate around 1.4 TWh each year, accounting for some two percent of Finland's total energy production.

OX 2 also noted that it currently had wind power projects to build for a total of 340 MW across Finland.