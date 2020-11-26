UrduPoint.com
Swedish Royal Couple Self-isolate After Covid Diagnosis

Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:09 PM

Swedish royal couple self-isolate after Covid diagnosis

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia are self-isolating after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the royal palace said Thursday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia are self-isolating after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the royal palace said Thursday.

Carl Philip, the 41-year-old son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Sofia, 35, "have light flu symptoms" and are recuperating at home in Stockholm with their two young children, the palace said in a statement.

The king and queen, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, will all be tested as a precaution, it said.

More Stories From World

