Swedish Scientist Svante Paabo Wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine - Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Swedish scientist Svante Paabo has won the 2022 Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine for his study of the genetic basis of human evolution, the award's committee said on Monday.

"The 2022 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Svante Pääbo "for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution,"" the committee tweeted.