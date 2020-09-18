Swedish Scientists Reveal COVID-19 Antibodies Can Remain in Patients' Blood for 4 Months

Antibodies for COVID-19 can remain in the blood of a person who has been cured of the disease for another four months, according to research by the Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm, published on Friday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Antibodies for COVID-19 can remain in the blood of a person who has been cured of the disease for another four months, according to research by the Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm, published on Friday.

"In the spring, we took blood samples from 2,149 hospital employees, coronavirus antibodies were detected among 19 percent. Right now, we have ended the second phase of the study, samples for which were taken from 92 percent of the participants of the research's first phase. The results have demonstrated that among those 405 people who had antibodies detected in them in the spring, 82 percent still had them four months later," the hospital said in a statement.

Nevertheless, Charlotte Thalin, one of the research authors, told Sveriges Radio that the findings are but "a small piece of the puzzle," even though the low reinfection rate across the world may indicate that those who had the disease develop a strong immunity.

Most of the previously published research has shown that COVID-19 antibodies disappear in 40-70 days.