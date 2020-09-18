UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Scientists Reveal COVID-19 Antibodies Can Remain In Patients' Blood For 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:43 PM

Swedish Scientists Reveal COVID-19 Antibodies Can Remain in Patients' Blood for 4 Months

Antibodies for COVID-19 can remain in the blood of a person who has been cured of the disease for another four months, according to research by the Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm, published on Friday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Antibodies for COVID-19 can remain in the blood of a person who has been cured of the disease for another four months, according to research by the Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm, published on Friday.

"In the spring, we took blood samples from 2,149 hospital employees, coronavirus antibodies were detected among 19 percent. Right now, we have ended the second phase of the study, samples for which were taken from 92 percent of the participants of the research's first phase. The results have demonstrated that among those 405 people who had antibodies detected in them in the spring, 82 percent still had them four months later," the hospital said in a statement.

Nevertheless, Charlotte Thalin, one of the research authors, told Sveriges Radio that the findings are but "a small piece of the puzzle," even though the low reinfection rate across the world may indicate that those who had the disease develop a strong immunity.

Most of the previously published research has shown that COVID-19 antibodies disappear in 40-70 days.

Related Topics

World Immunity Stockholm Charlotte May From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 97,469 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Bilal Kakar terms Trade Terminal positive sign for ..

6 minutes ago

Berlin Says OPCW Continues Probe of Navalny Case, ..

6 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of killing of cop, seeks detailed ..

6 minutes ago

Flood level keeps rising at Kotri barrage

6 minutes ago

Qamar awarded as honorary lifetime membership of K ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.