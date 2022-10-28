UrduPoint.com

Swedish Security Service Announces Additional Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Swedish Security Service Announces Additional Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Swedish Security Service said on Friday that it will conduct an additional investigation into the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines together with the country's armed forces.

"In early October, the Swedish Security Service carried out a crime scene investigation of the damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2, which strengthened the suspicions of gross sabotage.

The prosecutor has now decided on additional investigations of the gas pipeline. The further investigations of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic will be carried out with the support of the Swedish armed forces," the security service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Nord October Gas

Recent Stories

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

57 minutes ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

2 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

3 hours ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.