Swedish Security Service Announces Additional Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Swedish Security Service said on Friday that it will conduct an additional investigation into the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines together with the country's armed forces.

"In early October, the Swedish Security Service carried out a crime scene investigation of the damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2, which strengthened the suspicions of gross sabotage.

The prosecutor has now decided on additional investigations of the gas pipeline. The further investigations of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic will be carried out with the support of the Swedish armed forces," the security service said in a statement.