Swedish Security Service Says Probe Into Nord Stream Incident Confirms It Was Sabotage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) An investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines have established that it was an act of sabotage, the Swedish Security Service said on Friday.

"The Swedish Security Service is working intensively on the investigation regarding the detonations at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. This investigation shows that the pipelines have been subject to gross sabotage," the security service said in a statement.

The investigation also thoroughly documented the extensive damage to the pipelines as a result of the detonations, the statement read, adding that "foreign items" with traces of explosives on some of them were seized from the incident site.

"The advanced analysis work is still in progress - the aim is to draw more definitive conclusions about the Nord Stream incidents. The investigation is extensive and complex and will eventually show whether anyone can be suspected of, and later prosecuted for this," the security service added.