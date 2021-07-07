Swedish Social Democratic Leader Lofven Again Elected as Prime Minister - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The leader of Sweden's Social Democrats, Stefan Lofven, was re-elected as the country's prime minister in a parliamentary vote, Radio Sweden reported.

His candidacy was supported by 116 lawmakers, 173 opposed. According to Swedish law, a prime minister is elected unless a majority of the members of parliament (175) vote against his candidacy.