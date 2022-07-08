UrduPoint.com

Swedish Stabbing Motive Linked To Psychiatry: Prosecutor

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 12:32 AM

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

A prominent Swedish psychiatrist stabbed to death in broad daylight on the island of Gotland during a political event was likely targeted because of her professional background, authorities said Thursday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A prominent Swedish psychiatrist stabbed to death in broad daylight on the island of Gotland during a political event was likely targeted because of her professional background, authorities said Thursday.

Ing-Marie Wieselgren, 64, was attacked on Wednesday in the city of Visby, which is currently hosting a gathering of Sweden's top politicians.

Wieselgren was a long-time psychiatrist who was working as a project manager and coordinator with the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions.

There had been reports of links between the suspect and neo-Nazi group NMR, but public prosecutor Petra Gotell told a news conference that there was no apparent connection and that the suspect had apparently acted alone.

"In our assessment the deceased woman was the perpetrator's intended target," Gotell said.

"It could be because of her public profile and long engagement with issues of Swedish psychiatric care," she added.

The prosecutor said a 32-year-old suspect, arrested after the attack, had confessed to killing Wieselgren.

"There are reports of him suffering from mental health issues and that he committed the act under the influence of narcotics," Gotell said.

The suspect's explanation suggested it was directed at "psychiatric care", she said.

Prosecutors had also requested the man be remanded in custody, with a court hearing planned for Friday morning, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The incident shocked Sweden during Almedalen Week, an annual event gathering most of Sweden's elite in Visby, where political parties often present new policy and launch campaigns.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Man Visby Sweden Women Event From Top Court

Recent Stories

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

3 minutes ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of ..

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

28 minutes ago
 Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final ..

Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final spot

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate ..

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate killings by Indian forces in ..

28 minutes ago
 Zelensky expresses 'sadness' at UK PM's resignatio ..

Zelensky expresses 'sadness' at UK PM's resignation

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.