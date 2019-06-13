UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Start-up Secures Funds For Battery 'gigafactory'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:08 AM

Swedish start-up secures funds for battery 'gigafactory'

Swedish start-up Northvolt Wednesday announced it had secured funding, in large part from Volkswagen, for Europe's biggest car battery factory, set to rival electric carmaker Tesla's US "Gigafactory"

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Swedish start-up Northvolt Wednesday announced it had secured funding, in large part from Volkswagen, for Europe's biggest car battery factory, set to rival electric carmaker Tesla's US "Gigafactory".

The battery producer said it had completed a $1 billion equity capital raise, led by Volkswagen and Goldman Sachs, alongside BMW, Swedish pension fund AMF, insurer Folksam and the IMAS Foundation, part of the IKEA Group.

"Today is not only a great milestone for Northvolt, it also marks a key moment for Europe that clearly shows that we are ready to compete in the coming wave of electrification," Peter Carlsson, CEO of Northvolt, said in a statement.

The company did not specify how much capital the different investors were providing, and added that the transaction needed the approval of the Swedish Competition Authority.

According to a separate statement by Volkswagen, the German carmaker would be aquiring a 20 percent stake of Northvolt and would have one seat on its board.

In 2017 Northvolt announced plans for battery factory "Northvolt Ett", to employ between 2000 to 2500 people and be located in Skelleftea, a coastal town in Sweden's industrial north-east.

The European Investment Bank gave an in-principle approval of a loan of 350 million euro ($396.2 million) to Northvolt in May of this year, and together with the additional funds raised the company said the "establishment of the initial 16 GWh of lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing capacity at Northvolt Ett is enabled".

Construction work is scheduled to commence in August and large scale production is estimated to begin in 2021.

Northvolt also said that it was also planning on setting up a joint venture with Volkswagen to build another battery factory in Salzgitter, Germany.

In May, Volkswagen already announced it would spend close to one billion euros ($1.1 billion) building a factory for battery cells in Salzgitter.

Production of the individual cells that make up the massive batteries for electric vehicles is seen by politicians and some businesspeople as key to keeping Europe competitive in carmaking.

German economy minister Peter Altmaier has promised one billion euros of public support to consortiums planning to build the cells in Germany and the wider European Union, while France has offered 700 million.

Volkswagen and Northvolt are members of one such research consortium stretching across seven EU nations.

But Asian firms, which enjoy a headstart in battery tech, are already gearing up to supply an expected surge of electric vehicles from European factories.

One major example is China's CATL, which plans a battery plant in Erfurt, eastern Germany to rival Tesla's production site.

Related Topics

Loan Europe China France German European Union Company Vehicles Car Bank Germany Erfurt Sweden SITE Euro May August 2017 From BMW Volkswagen Tesla Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

US State Department Appoints Donald Booth as Speci ..

16 minutes ago

Govt strictly against corruption: Shibli Faraz

16 minutes ago

Trump Says Poland to Build Facility For 1,000 US T ..

16 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

16 minutes ago

Sudan Opposition Demands International Probe Into ..

21 minutes ago

Tokyo Hopes Tehran to Continue Respecting Nuclear ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.