Swedish Supreme Commander Advises Against Setting Nuclear Red Line During NATO Admission

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The supreme commander of the Swedish armed forces recommended on Tuesday that the government should not set any red lines when entering NATO, including on hosting nuclear weapons.

Micael Byden told the press that Sweden setting preconditions ahead of its admission would only create friction and hinder the entry process, according to Swedish Radio.

The military commander argued that a decision on whether nuclear weapons or NATO bases should be allowed on Swedish soil was up to politicians.

Sweden will be required by the US-led military alliance to increase defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product within four years and improve air and missile defenses.

Sweden and its neighbor Finland simultaneously formally applied to join NATO in May in response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Finland reportedly does not rule out hosting nuclear weapons on its territory.