Swedish Supreme Commander Heads To Finland To Discuss Defense Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Swedish Supreme Commander Heads to Finland to Discuss Defense Cooperation

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, Micael Byden, will visit Finland from November 9-10 to discuss defense cooperation with President Sauli Niinisto and the country's military leadership, the Finnish Defense Forces said on Monday.

"During his visit, General Byden will discuss with the President of the Republic Sauli Niinisto, Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen and the highest military leadership, and familiarize himself with Finland's military defence," the defense forces said.

Niinisto will also present Byden with the Commander Grand Cross of the Order of the Lion of Finland.

The meetings will be carried in accordance with the COVID-19 health and safety instructions, the military added.

More Stories From World

