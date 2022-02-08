MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and her British counterpart Elizabeth Truss are expected to discuss security policy and tensions around Ukraine on February 7-8, the Swedish government said in a press release on Monday.

"Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde is expected to visit London on February 7-8. The security issue is inter alia to be discussed with British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss. The foreign ministers will discuss Russia's actions, the situation in Ukraine and around it, as well as enhanced cooperation between Sweden and the United Kingdom on other issues," the statement reads.

The visit is regarded as part of broader work on development of Sweden-United Kingdom bilateral relations, according to the press release.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the US and EU raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. The EU also expressed concerns over possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.