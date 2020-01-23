UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Vessel Exploring Seafloor In Danish Economic Zone For Nord Stream 2 - Operator

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:08 PM

Swedish Vessel Exploring Seafloor in Danish Economic Zone for Nord Stream 2 - Operator

The Stril Explorer vessel, owned by Swedish marine survey company MMT, is conducting coordinated seabed exploration in Denmark's exclusive economic zone along the route of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the press service of the pipeline project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The Stril Explorer vessel, owned by Swedish marine survey company MMT, is conducting coordinated seabed exploration in Denmark's exclusive economic zone along the route of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the press service of the pipeline project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Stril Explorer vessel of Sweden's MMT company is conducting coordinated seabed research along the route of the gas pipeline in Denmark's exclusive economic zone, southeast of Bornholm island, for the Nord Stream 2 company," the press service stated.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies, including France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry Russian gas directly to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

In December, US President Donald Trump adopted a 2020 defense budget that envisions sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and Turk Stream pipelines, as well as companies and individuals working with them. Meanwhile, Russia said that it would continue with its economic projects, including pipelines, in spite of any sanctions.

Related Topics

Russia Budget France Company Trump Germany Nord Austria Sweden Finland Denmark December Gas 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.