Swedish Vessel Exploring Seafloor in Danish Economic Zone for Nord Stream 2 - Operator

The Stril Explorer vessel, owned by Swedish marine survey company MMT, is conducting coordinated seabed exploration in Denmark's exclusive economic zone along the route of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the press service of the pipeline project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The Stril Explorer vessel, owned by Swedish marine survey company MMT, is conducting coordinated seabed exploration in Denmark's exclusive economic zone along the route of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the press service of the pipeline project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Stril Explorer vessel of Sweden's MMT company is conducting coordinated seabed research along the route of the gas pipeline in Denmark's exclusive economic zone, southeast of Bornholm island, for the Nord Stream 2 company," the press service stated.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies, including France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry Russian gas directly to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

In December, US President Donald Trump adopted a 2020 defense budget that envisions sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and Turk Stream pipelines, as well as companies and individuals working with them. Meanwhile, Russia said that it would continue with its economic projects, including pipelines, in spite of any sanctions.