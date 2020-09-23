(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Swedish Maritime Authority told Sputnik that the Russian military ship that collided with the Danish civilian vessel Ice Rose did not use the automatic identification system, which allows ships to track vessels close to them.

The Russian Baltic fleet said that its corvette Kazanets had damage to the hull but no injuries among the crew.

According to the Baltic Fleet, the two ships collided in bad visibility. The Danish armed forces said the incident occurred in the Strait of Oresund and the causes were unclear.

"It was cloudy in the area and one of the vessels was not using AIS [Automatic identification system]. The Russian warship didn't use AIS. Other circumstances I don't know anything about," the representative of the watchdog said.

"No casualties, Ice Rose had the smaller hull damaged," the authority said.