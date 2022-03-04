Swedish Woman Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Permitting Underage Son to Fight in Syria

The Stockholm District Court announced on Friday the conviction a woman to six years in prison for allowing her underage son to engage in combat operations in Syria on the side of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

"The woman is sentenced for failing to prevent her son, who was 12-15 years old at that time, from being recruited and used as an underage soldier on the side of IS during the armed conflict in Syria," the court said in a statement.

The court noted that the fact of the child's participation in military activities in Syria in 2013 is proven.

"The woman was sentenced to six years in prison for severe offenses under international law, as well as serious war crimes," the statement added.

Earlier, the Swedish prosecutor's office reported that the son of the convicted woman participated in combat operations, including on the side of IS, from 2013 to 2016.