Sweeping Power Cuts Leave Togo's Traders Facing Ruin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) In downtown Lome, food wholesaler Kofidjin Amouzou recently had to throw away around $500 worth of rotting fish because his freezer broke down during Togo's devastating power cuts.
The West African country has been battered by outages for weeks and the crisis worsened in early May to the point that some parts of the capital have been without electricity all day.
"I'm angry because it's becoming more and more unbearable," shopkeeper Nadege Ediyo told AFP, speaking from the dark entrance of her cosmetics store.
"No one is telling us clearly what's going on."
Faced with rising discontent, national electricity company CEET issued a statement earlier this month blaming "difficulties in the supply of natural gas at national level, leading to restrictions from our external suppliers".
Regional powerhouse Nigeria, which suffers from frequent load shedding itself, has limited its electricity supplies to Togo, Niger and Benin since May 1 for a period of six months.
The consequences were immediately felt in Togo, which imports a large part of its electricity from Nigeria and is several million Dollars in debt to the Nigerian electricity operator, according to accounts the operator published.
Hair salon manager Jean Digla said it had become "a real ordeal".
He said his daily income had plummeted to between 3,000 and 5,000 CFA francs ($5-8) -- where before it was three times higher.
"The situation is suffocating us," said Digla.
"Who will reimburse us for our losses? Enough is enough," a restaurant manager in Lome told AFP.
Some businesses have been hit especially hard.
Recent Stories
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Domestic comedy continue to top China's box office chart5 minutes ago
-
Comedy leads China's box office chart for 10 consecutive days5 minutes ago
-
China, Italy pledge to boost cooperation, exchanges16 minutes ago
-
A Pakistani is among 64 UN peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously in New York Thursday36 minutes ago
-
Edwards, Towns keep Timberwolves alive as Mavs downed46 minutes ago
-
Indian capital records highest-ever temperature at 49.9 Celsius: weather bureau1 hour ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza as UN Security Council meets over deadly strike1 hour ago
-
Jury to begin deliberating on Trump's fate at NY trial1 hour ago
-
IMF lifts China growth forecast but warns on industrial policy1 hour ago
-
US announces 'guardrails' for controversial carbon markets1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Saint Lucia formally establish diplomatic ties1 hour ago
-
Starless and forever alone: more 'rogue' planets discovered1 hour ago