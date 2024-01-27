Sweet And 'spicy': Nicaraguan Cigars Winning Over The World
Esteli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) With a deftness that comes from four decades of experience, Aristo Torres sorts tobacco leaves at a factory in Nicaragua -- a country making great strides in the manufacture and export of cigars.
Tobacco in the Central American nation is grown in volcanic soils that growers, merchants and consumers at the 11th Nicaraguan Cigar Festival agreed gives it a special something.
Nicaraguan tobaccos "have a very good body, are round -- they are tobaccos that are sweet, some are spicy," Colombian Andres Diaz Cote, a regular smoker of 57, told AFP at the fair held in the city of Esteli, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of the capital Managua.
"The way they burn is perfect," he insisted.
Nicaragua's tobacco industry emerged in the 1960s from the hands of Cuban migrants who had fled after the revolution there.
Around Esteli, they found the volcanic soils rich in minerals and nutrients, and a tropical climate perfect for tobacco plants.
Today, Nicaraguan cigars are smoked in more than 90 countries around the world, according to Juan Ignacio Martinez, president of the country's oldest tobacco company, Joya de Nicaragua.
Most are exported to the United States, where a ban on Cuban imports under sanctions in place since 1962 has cut consumers off from cigars from the communist island -- widely considered the best in the world.
There are about 150 companies around Esteli working in tobacco growing, processing, packaging and cigar making, added Martinez.
"I think the finest cigars in the world right now are coming from Nicaragua... People love Nicaraguan cigars," American businessman Rocky Patel, who also produces cigars in Honduras and the Dominican Republic, told AFP at the fair.
