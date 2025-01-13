Swiatek embraces new approach in hunt for first Melbourne title

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Iga Swiatek said Monday she hopes a new coach and a fresh approach will help propel her to a first Australian Open title.

The world number two, who served a one-month doping suspension last year and lost her top ranking to Aryna Sabalenka, was talking after her 6-3, 6-4 first-round win against Katerina Siniakova.

The Pole has won five Grand Slam titles but has a patchy record in Melbourne.

She arrived this year with Naomi Osaka's former coach Wim Fissette in her corner after hooking up with the Belgian towards the end of last year.

"I think overall the preparation is a bit changed because of a different coach," Swiatek told reporters when asked how she would improve her chances in Melbourne.

"I feel like that was enough of a change. We're obviously working a little bit differently because it's always different when you change coaches."

Swiatek has only once progressed beyond the fourth round at the Australian Open, in 2022, when she was upset by Danielle Collins in the semi-finals.

"This year I have a hitting partner in my team, for this tournament as well.

"But honestly, I wouldn't say my preparation during the last years was really bad.

"These are not the easiest surface for me. I just have to keep grinding and fighting for every ball."

It wasn't all plain sailing against the doubles specialist Siniakova.

Swiatek appeared to be cruising at 4-2 and 40-0 up in the first set when Siniakova suddenly found another gear to break back.

Swiatek berated herself and came out aggressively after the changeover to break Siniakova again and serve out for the set in 38 minutes.

Swiatek edged 2-0 in front at the start of the second but again the nine-time doubles Grand Slam champion managed to get back on serve.

Another break gave Swiatek the edge once more and this time she closed out the match in 81 minutes.

"Katerina, I know her from playing doubles against her that she's not an easy opponent," said Swiatek, who will face Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova in the second round.

"She was playing really well and I just needed to be more proactive. I did that in the second set, so I'm happy."

Swiatek began her 2025 campaign with four singles wins out of five in the United Cup, her first event since it was revealed she had served a doping suspension.

Swiatek pulled out of the WTA's late-season Asian swing citing "personal matters".

Later it emerged she had been under a one-month suspension for testing positive for a banned heart medication. She denies knowingly doping.

The Polish star has fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, sixth seed Elena Rybakina and eighth seed Emma Navarro lurking in her half of the draw.

But she cannot face the world number one and defending champion Sabalenka until the final, should she get that far.