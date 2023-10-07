Open Menu

Swiatek Ends Gauff Win Streak To Reach China Open Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Swiatek ends Gauff win streak to reach China Open final

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) World number two Iga Swiatek breezed into the China Open women's final with a one-sided victory over Coco Gauff in Beijing on Saturday, handing the American her first defeat in 17 matches.

Swiatek beat the US Open champion 6-2, 6-3 to set up a clash with either Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday.

The Pole seized the advantage early in the first set and never gave an error-plagued, injured Gauff a sniff of getting back into the match.

Swiatek wasted no time in gaining a double break of serve and wrapped up the opening set when Gauff slammed a forehand into the net.

The four-time Grand Slam winner broke again in the opening game of set two before the match was paused while Gauff received treatment for an injury to her right shoulder.

Afterwards, Swiatek picked up where she left off and sealed the win when the 19-year-old hit yet another forehand into the net.

"I feel like I'm playing less aggressively than past tournaments, and more solidly... I'm making less mistakes than I did before," Swiatek said at a news conference after the match.

"Playing against Coco is tough because she's really good at keeping the initiative, but she can also play great in defence," she said.

"You have to really be patient and ready for her to fight for everything... when I felt like the moment was right to push and play faster, I did."

Gauff had not lost a match since falling to compatriot Jessica Pegula in Montreal in August.

"I was feeling (the injury) in the first set," Gauff said after the match.

"It's definitely a new experience. I'm not used to playing with pain in general," she told reporters.

"When you're experiencing pain... your whole mind starts (thinking), 'Is it serious? Should I keep playing or not?'"

World number five Rybakina plays Samsonova, ranked 22nd, in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Rybakina eliminated the top-ranked women's player and tournament favourite Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets on Friday.

The China Open is taking place for the first time since 2019, after Beijing ended its isolationist zero-Covid policy.

The men's competition concluded on Wednesday, when Italy's Jannik Sinner beat world number three Daniil Medvedev in the final.

mjw/je/leg

Related Topics

Injured World China Beijing Italy August Women Sunday 2019 US Open

Recent Stories

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initi ..

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initiative to decarbonize waste man ..

1 hour ago
 FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ me ..

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 Action against illegal activities to continue with ..

Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courie ..

Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courier companies to fuel e-commerce ..

2 hours ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

3 hours ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

4 hours ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World