Swiatek Into French Open Quarter-finals After 40-minute Blitz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Defending champion Iga Swiatek needed just 40 minutes to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Russia's Anastasia Potapova.
World number one Swiatek, chasing a fourth Roland Garros title, will face either Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Serbia's Olga Danilovic for a place in the semi-finals.
The 23-year-old Pole's quickfire victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier where men's number one Novak Djokovic had completed his third round win at 3:07 a.
m., the latest finish to a French Open match after more than four hours and five sets.
"I was really focused and in the zone. I wasn't looking at the score so I continued working on my game," said Swiatek who had to save a match point to defeat Naomi Osaka in the second round.
"It doesn't feel like summer in Europe. We'll see what the weather is going to be like. The forecast is not precise."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: French Open results4 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Medical Mission ready to handle Hajj health emergencies, assures Head24 minutes ago
-
Historic Agreement: Oxford University to provide scholarships to Balochistan students25 minutes ago
-
India's Modi eyes election victory as top opponent readies for jail1 hour ago
-
North Korea sends 600 more trash-filled balloons over border2 hours ago
-
Egypt's Sudanese refugees using rich cuisine to build new lives2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Canadian Open scores2 hours ago
-
Serbia reruns local elections in capital3 hours ago
-
Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: Ahsan Iqbal5 hours ago
-
Fed up with inaction, Germany's climate activists contest EU elections5 hours ago
-
Heatstroke killed 33 Indian polling staff on last voting day: state election chief5 hours ago
-
Mexico on brink of electing first woman president5 hours ago