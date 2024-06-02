Open Menu

Swiatek Into French Open Quarter-finals After 40-minute Blitz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Defending champion Iga Swiatek needed just 40 minutes to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

World number one Swiatek, chasing a fourth Roland Garros title, will face either Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Serbia's Olga Danilovic for a place in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old Pole's quickfire victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier where men's number one Novak Djokovic had completed his third round win at 3:07 a.

m., the latest finish to a French Open match after more than four hours and five sets.

"I was really focused and in the zone. I wasn't looking at the score so I continued working on my game," said Swiatek who had to save a match point to defeat Naomi Osaka in the second round.

"It doesn't feel like summer in Europe. We'll see what the weather is going to be like. The forecast is not precise."

