Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Swiatek leads Poland into maiden BJK Cup semi-final

Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek clinched back-to-back wins to lead Poland into their first Billie Jean King Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Swiatek, the world number two in singles but playing her first doubles match in the tournament since 2019, teamed with Katarzyna Kawa to defeat Marie Bouzkova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4 to complete a comeback 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

In Monday's semi-finals, Poland will face 2023 runners-up Italy who earlier edged out Japan 2-1.

The Czechs had claimed the first point of the quarter-final when Bouzkova defeated Magdalena Frech 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Swiatek, however, levelled the tie with a 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-5 triumph over Linda Noskova before returning to the court to help sweep the deciding doubles.

Like Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini was a also a two-time winner Saturday as she starred for Italy in their win over Japan.

Ena Shibahara won the opening singles after recovering to beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, but French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Paolini levelled the tie with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Moyuka Uchijima.

World number four Paolini then teamed up with Sara Errani to defeat Japanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi 6-3, 6-4 in the decisive doubles rubber.

"(It) wasn't easy for me because you enter (trailing) 0-1. But I'm happy with singles and of course with doubles," said Paolini, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season and participated at the WTA Finals last week.

"I'm trying to not think about how many matches I played, but I tried to have the energy today. Of course it helps to have the bench full of the team supporting us, so I think today I had some energy," she said.

"I hope that next match is going to be the same."

Japan were without Naomi Osaka, who called time on her season in October because of injury.

Italy, who lost last year's final to Canada, have won the BJK Cup on four occasions, the last coming in 2013.

Canada face Britain while Australia take on Slovakia in the remaining quarter-finals on Sunday.

