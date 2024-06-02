Swiatek Races Into French Open Quarters As Alcaraz 'feels Himself' Again
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Iga Swiatek cranked up her pursuit of a third successive French Open crown on Sunday by storming into the quarter-finals with a 40-minute blitz, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner attempt to keep their title bids on track.
World number one Swiatek demolished Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 and will go on to play Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, the fifth seed who ended the run of Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic in straight sets.
"It went pretty quickly," said Swiatek, a red-hot favourite to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen and become only the fourth woman to win four Roland Garros titles in the Open era.
"It felt the same but I was really focused and in the zone. I wasn't looking at the score so I continued working on my game."
The 23-year-old Pole's quickfire victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier where men's number one Novak Djokovic had completed his third round win at 3:07 a.m., the latest finish to a French Open match after more than four hours and five sets.
Swiatek, who saved a match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round, is looking to become just the second woman after Serena Williams to complete the clay-court treble of Madrid, Rome and French Opens in the same season.
US Open champion Coco Gauff faces a last-16 opponent who is embarking on her best run at a major in Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto.
The world number 51 has already taken down two seeds -- Beatriz Haddad Maia and Liudmila Samsonova -- to surpass her third-round displays from both Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year.
"I know she's a fighter. She fights all the time. No matter what the score is, she's not giving up until the last point. I know I have to go in there with a strong mentality," said Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up.
Ons Jabeur is looking to turn the page on a miserable first half of the season, with a quarter-final showing in Madrid the only time heading into Roland Garros she had won multiple matches at a single event.
The Tunisian eighth seed, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, meets Denmark's Clara Tauson for a spot in the last eight.
