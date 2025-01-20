Swiatek Steps Into Unknown Against Navarro In Melbourne Quarters
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Iga Swiatek said Monday she was stepping into the unknown against Emma Navarro after the pair had wildly contrasting runs to their Australian Open quarter-final clash.
Swiatek showed no mercy to end "lucky loser" Eva Lys's historic run, marching into the last eight 6-0, 6-1 in an hour.
All the Pole's wins in Melbourne have come in straight sets and she has dropped only 11 games.
By contrast, Navarro spent 2hr 40min on court, blowing three second-set match points before beating Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 as she was taken the distance for a fourth match in a row.
"I don't know what I'm expecting," said five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek of the American Navarro.
"We played in 2018, but I'm not going to count this.
"I have to treat Emma as someone that I never played. We both made huge progress since that time. It's a bit different when you don't know the opponent that well."
The world number two has spent less than five hours on court at the first Grand Slam of the year, while eighth seed Navarro has been extended to more than double that playing time.
"They played that song that goes 'staying alive' at 5-4 in the third set," said Navarro after another gutsy marathon against the Russian ninth seed Kasatkina.
"And I kind of felt like that was really appropriate this whole tournament," added Navarro, the US Open semi-finalist last year who is into her maiden quarter-final at Melbourne Park.
