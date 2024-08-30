Swiatek storms into US Open 3rd round

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) World number one Iga Swiatek charged into the US Open third round on Thursday, routing 217th-ranked Ena Shibahara of Japan 6-0, 6-1.

Poland's Swiatek, the 2022 US Open winner who is seeking to add a second title in New York to her four French Open triumphs, overwhelmed the 26-year-old qualifier, who was in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time.

She needed just 65 minutes to advance to play either 25th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Elisabetta Cocciaretto for a place in the last 16.

Swiatek has never lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 at a Grand Slam, improving to 20-0.

She won the first seven games before Shibahara held serve to make it 1-1 in the second set, holding her nerve to save three break points in a 13-minute game that would be the only game she won.