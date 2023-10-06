Open Menu

Swiatek To Play Gauff In China Open Semi-finals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Swiatek to play Gauff in China Open semi-finals

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Iga Swiatek will play Coco Gauff in the China Open women's semi-finals, after the world's second and third-ranked players both won in Beijing on Friday.

World number two Swiatek came from a set behind to defeat Caroline Garcia 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in a match that hinged on two nail-biting tie-breaks.

Gauff, the US Open champion, comfortably disposed of world number six Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4.

Swiatek endured a tense opening set that Garcia -- ranked 10th -- eventually stole with a vicious passing shot at the end of a marathon tie-break.

The Pole was 4-1 up in set two but threatened a match-ending collapse against a stubborn Garcia, finally edging it when the Frenchwoman netted a limp backhand.

From there, Swiatek took control, notching a double break in the deciding set and finally taking match point at the fifth time of asking.

"For sure, it was really intense. We played really fast," the four-time Grand Slam winner told a post-match news conference.

"There was no time sometimes to think or analyse. I'm happy I used my intuition a lot," she said.

"I just knew that she was risking, so... her mistakes could come."

Gauff sailed through a rapid first set and made short work of her opponent in a dominant second, breaking serve in the fifth game.

She took the match by thundering down a meaty serve that Sakkari could only return wide.

In Friday's other quarter-finals, world number one Aryna Sabalenka will play fifth-ranked Elena Rybakina, while 17th-ranked Jelena Ostapenko faces Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

Related Topics

World Russia China Threatened Marathon Beijing Women National University From US Open

Recent Stories

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

23 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

58 minutes ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

3 hours ago
MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

3 hours ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

4 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

5 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World