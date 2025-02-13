Swiatek Tops Rybakina To Reach Doha Semi-finals
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the semi-finals of the Qatar Open on Thursday with a straight-sets win over last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina.
Second seed Swiatek staved off a fightback from the fifth-seeded Kazakh in the second set to win 6-2, 7-5.
Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her impressive form against sixth seed Jessica Pegula, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, having eliminated world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.
After the exits of Rybakina and Pegula, Swiatek is the last survivor among the Doha seeds.
"I'm super happy and proud of myself, in the second set I felt she lifted her level," said Swiatek. She next plays Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko who eased past Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, a former world number two, 6-2, 6-2.
"I need to be prepared for some tricky shots, but I have some myself," added five-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek, who is bidding for a 23rd WTA title.
Swiatek easily won the first set against Rybakina after breaking her rival's serve twice.
But the Pole was broken at the start of the second and struggled to catch up for a long time, missing five break points before finally finding the opening to get back to 4-4.
A break at 6-5 in favour of Swiatek, sealed by a double fault from Rybakina, secured victory for the Pole.
Earlier Alexandrova, ranked 26th, extended her winning run to eight matches following her triumph in Linz, Austria at the start of the month.
The Russian struggled in the first set against Pegula, twice dropping serve and paying for four double faults.
But she took control thereafter and allowed her opponent just two more games as she eased through to the last four.
"I just play every single match and every single point and I don't think about the future," said the 30-year-old, who is hunting a sixth career title.
She next meets either Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk or American Amanda Anisimova for a place in the final.
"It's step by step and I am glad that policy is working out as I feel amazing. Being in semis is just great.
"When I saw the draw I thought maybe I will not get very far. But overall so far played great matches here... hope it continues."
