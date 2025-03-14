Swiatek tops Zheng to set Indian Wells semi against Andreeva

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Defending champion Iga Swiatek beat Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday, avenging her Olympics semi-final loss to the Paris Games gold medallist to reach the last four at Indian Wells.

The world number two from Poland will get a chance to avenge another upset loss in the semi-finals, where she'll take on Mirra Andreeva -- the 17-year-old Russian who stunned her in the quarter-finals at Dubai last month on the way to becoming the youngest-ever WTA 1000 champion.

Swiatek delivered another dominant performance as she continued her bid to become the first woman to win three titles in the California desert.

Swiatek, who won her first Indian Wells title in 2022, could also join Martina Navratilova as the only women to lift the trophy in back-to-back years.

After dropping just two games in each of her first three matches, Swiatek was broken twice as she faced her toughest test so far, but secured the victory with a flourish as she broke Zheng at love in the final game after a brief shower paused play late in the second set.

"It was a weird match with all the breaks and everything, but I wanted to be composed and really focused and I'm glad that I did that," Swiatek said.

Swiatek converted all five of her break chances -- Zheng twice surrendering her serve in games she led 40-0.

Zheng did manage late breaks in each set, but neither those hiccups nor the brief shower that paused play in the second set proved much impediment to Swiatek.

"At the end it got really windy, which made it super tricky," Swiatek said. ""When the conditions change during the match you need to adjust quickly and it's not that easy. I'm happy that I was pushing until the end."

Swiatek admitted she was pleased to avenge her Olympic defeat -- a heartbreaking loss on the Philippe Chatrier court where the Polish star has won four French Open titles.

"It's not nice to lose to anybody, so for sure you want to have a little, like revenge, but it's nothing personal," Swiatek said.