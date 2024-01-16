Open Menu

Swiatek Up And Running At Australian Open As Alcaraz Makes Bow

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Swiatek up and running at Australian Open as Alcaraz makes bow

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Iga Swiatek survived a tough test against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin to reach the second round in Melbourne on Tuesday as Carlos Alcaraz prepared to make his bow.

The Polish world number one came through 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 against the player she beat to win her first Grand Slam title, at the French Open in 2020.

In-form Swiatek, 22, twice came back from a break down in a gruelling first set lasting 68 minutes but stepped on the gas in the second set, winning the final five games to finish with a flourish.

The four-time major winner, now on a 17-match winning streak, next faces unseeded American Danielle Collins, who beat former winner Angelique Kerber 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

"It wasn't the easiest first round. She played really well. I tried to find my rhythm, especially in the first set," said the top seed, who owns three Roland Garros crowns and another at the US Open.

"I'm happy at the end of the set I could win the most important points."

Third seed Elena Rybakina, now firmly established in the elite, overcame a slow start and saved three set points to beat former world number one Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion, last year's beaten finalist, will face unseeded Russian Anna Blinkova in the second round.

"No matter what the result was last year, I'm super happy to be back," said the cool Kazakh. "It was very positive for me even though I lost (in the 2023 final)."

Emma Raducanu had an easier passage through to the second round, overcoming American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2, and will face China's Wang Yafan next.

The British player stunned the tennis world when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2021 but her record since then is patchy and she has only just returned from a injury-enforced eight-month break.

There were also wins for former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and American 27th seed Emma Navarro, fresh from her Hobart triumph.

On the men's side, Danish eighth seed Holger Rune came through in four sets against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka while 11th seed Casper Ruud and Britain's Cameron Norrie also progressed.

Veteran Grigor Dimitrov, who ended a six-year title drought in Brisbane this month, recovered from a rocky start to get the better of Marton Fucsovics in four sets.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia China Drought Brisbane Hobart Melbourne Sofia Casper Japan Gas 2020 Australian Open From Top Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

1 hour ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

3 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

6 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

7 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

7 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

8 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

8 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

9 hours ago

More Stories From World