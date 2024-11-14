Open Menu

Swiatek's BJK Cup Opener Postponed After Weather Alert

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Swiatek's BJK Cup opener postponed after weather alert

Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The start of the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Wednesday in Malaga was postponed after a weather warning in the wake of recent devastating floods in Spain.

Hosts Spain were due to face world number two Iga Swiatek's Poland in the afternoon but organisers pushed the tie back to Friday morning "due to a severe weather alert issued by local and regional authorities".

"This decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees," said the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in a statement.

As a result, Japan and Romania will face off in the opening tie on Thursday. It will start at 1100 GMT, two hours later than originally scheduled. The United States are then due to play Slovakia.

Spain is braced for new storms after terrible flooding in the Valencia region at the end of October.

