UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swift Deployment Of COVID-19 Care System Allowed Russia To Save 10,000 Patients - Murashko

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:14 PM

Swift Deployment of COVID-19 Care System Allowed Russia to Save 10,000 Patients - Murashko

Russia managed to save lives of thousands of coronavirus patients thanks to the swift deployment of a health care system to target COVID-19 in the country, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Russia managed to save lives of thousands of coronavirus patients thanks to the swift deployment of a health care system to target COVID-19 in the country, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"We all needed to get together on a short notice and build a [COVID-19] health care system. We had a maximum of three weeks to do everything ... We managed to actually save 10,000 lives," Murashko said at a meeting with medical volunteers.

Related Topics

Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation report explores future of ..

1 minute ago

France, Germany, UK, EU Regret US Decision to Canc ..

1 minute ago

Italy's Fognini has surgery on both ankles

1 minute ago

Malawi president lashes out against poll nullifica ..

1 minute ago

NCOC seeks provinces' feedback on negative list fo ..

1 minute ago

Chinese young man devotes three years to improving ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.