Swift Deployment Of COVID Care System Let Russia Save Tens Of Thousands Of Lives -Murashko

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:41 PM

Swift Deployment of COVID Care System Let Russia Save Tens of Thousands of Lives -Murashko

Russia managed to save lives of tens of thousands of coronavirus patients thanks to the swift deployment of a health care system to target COVID-19 in the country, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Russia managed to save lives of tens of thousands of coronavirus patients thanks to the swift deployment of a health care system to target COVID-19 in the country, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"We all needed to get together on a short notice and build a [COVID-19] health care system. We had a maximum of three weeks to do everything ... We managed to actually save tens of thousands of lives," Murashko said at a meeting with medical volunteers.

