MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Countries that lift lockdowns over the coronavirus outbreak too soon risk a rebound in cases that would be crippling to the economies, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, Michael J. Ryan, said Monday.

"What we want to see is countries taking a step-by-step data-driven approach that allows a country to move steadily towards a new normal, towards a new way of living that allows lives and livelihoods to return, but at the same time not doing it so quickly that there's a rebound in cases which results in further lockdown which may be even more damaging to those lives and life livelihoods that governments are trying to protect," Ryan told a briefing.

More than 2.9 million cases of the infection have been recorded globally so far. As a result of the outbreak, air travel has been severely disrupted with various quarantine measures or restrictions introduced in many countries.

WHO expert Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said in early April that it was really important for European countries to lift lockdowns gradually rather than all at once.