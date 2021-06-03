UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SWIFT May Suffer Losses If Russia Disconnected - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:54 PM

SWIFT May Suffer Losses If Russia Disconnected - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

The disconnection of Russia from SWIFT, which some Western politicians threaten, may cause material and image losses for SWIFT itself, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The disconnection of Russia from SWIFT, which some Western politicians threaten, may cause material and image losses for SWIFT itself, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik.

"There are a lot of users in Russia, the SWIFT channel is used a lot for internal Russian payments, for external ones, they are tied to payments on debts, on commodity flows, etc. That is, there should be a reason for such a draconian measure to be introduced. This reason should outweigh those material losses, inconveniences, image losses for SWIFT, and SWIFT is a cooperative," Pankin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He noted that the SWIFT system was not monopoly, there are analogues in different countries.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg May From

Recent Stories

Net investments of non-Arabs hit AED3.255 bn in fi ..

25 minutes ago

Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2 ..

26 minutes ago

Minimum wages of labourers raised to Rs 20,000: CM ..

41 seconds ago

No one to be harassed on account of tax collection ..

42 seconds ago

CS Sindh decides to set up institutions for the re ..

43 seconds ago

Explosive device exploded near Basharat Market

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.