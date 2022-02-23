UrduPoint.com

SWIFT Not Targeted In Sanctions Against Russia, But Option Not Off Table - US Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 02:30 AM

SWIFT Not Targeted in Sanctions Against Russia, But Option Not Off Table - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russia's access to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) payment system is not targeted in the first package of sanctions rolled out by the United States and its European allies in response to the recognition of the two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine but the option is not off the table, a senior Biden administration official said.

"SWIFT is not part of the first package of sanctions that we've rolled out," the official said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "But we are not taking SWIFT off the table, it will remain an option that we can deploy depending on how Russia makes its next move."

