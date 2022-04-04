UrduPoint.com

SWIFT Replacement For Russia-India Transactions Not Ready - Ambassador In New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 09:08 PM

SWIFT Replacement for Russia-India Transactions Not Ready - Ambassador in New Delhi

Russia and India will expand the practice of using national currencies in mutual settlements, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said, adding that the countries are still developing an alternative system of financial messages to replace SWIFT

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia and India will expand the practice of using national currencies in mutual settlements, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said, adding that the countries are still developing an alternative system of financial messages to replace SWIFT.

"We already have a ruble-rupee mechanism in place and (it's) working... Now these issues are being actively discussed and worked through. We intend to expand the mechanisms we use... In the future it will be possible to talk about the use of national payment systems, which also exist in both countries. In Russia it is the Mir card, in India RuPay," Alipov told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

When asked about the alternative transaction platform for Russia and India, which is supposed to replace SWIFT, the official said that it is still being developed.

The new system will be based on the existing rupee-ruble payment arrangement, and remaining problems are mostly technical.

"We have our own financial messaging system, the Indians have their own. These systems can be combined, you can use one or the other. This is a question for specialists, but this work is being done now," the top diplomat said.

The official said it is too early to set any launch date for the joint system.

In May 1992, Russia and India signed an Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which upgraded the economic ties between the countries but brought only a slight increase in trade volume. In 2000, the Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership was signed, deepening cooperation on all levels, including economically.

Related Topics

India Russia May TV All Agreement Top

Recent Stories

One killed, three injured over minor dispute

One killed, three injured over minor dispute

7 minutes ago
 Govts, businesses 'lying' on climate efforts: UN c ..

Govts, businesses 'lying' on climate efforts: UN chief

7 minutes ago
 Hungary PM tightens hold on power after poll victo ..

Hungary PM tightens hold on power after poll victory

7 minutes ago
 Germany Continues Reducing Energy Imports From Rus ..

Germany Continues Reducing Energy Imports From Russia - Economy Minister

7 minutes ago
 Exports grow by 24.67pc to $23.298 billion in nine ..

Exports grow by 24.67pc to $23.298 billion in nine months

10 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Launches Bureau of Cyberspace and D ..

US State Dept. Launches Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy - Statement

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.