SWIFT Replacement for Russia-India Transactions Not Ready - Ambassador in New Delhi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia and India will expand the practice of using national currencies in mutual settlements, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said, adding that the countries are still developing an alternative system of financial messages to replace SWIFT.

"We already have a ruble-rupee mechanism in place and (it's) working... Now these issues are being actively discussed and worked through. We intend to expand the mechanisms we use... In the future it will be possible to talk about the use of national payment systems, which also exist in both countries. In Russia it is the Mir card, in India RuPay," Alipov told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

When asked about the alternative transaction platform for Russia and India, which is supposed to replace SWIFT, the official said that it is still being developed.

The new system will be based on the existing rupee-ruble payment arrangement, and remaining problems are mostly technical.

"We have our own financial messaging system, the Indians have their own. These systems can be combined, you can use one or the other. This is a question for specialists, but this work is being done now," the top diplomat said.

The official said it is too early to set any launch date for the joint system.

In May 1992, Russia and India signed an Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which upgraded the economic ties between the countries but brought only a slight increase in trade volume. In 2000, the Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership was signed, deepening cooperation on all levels, including economically.