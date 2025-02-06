Swindling Brit Stands Trial For Injuring French Police In Getaway
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 11:56 PM
A convicted British conman who starred in a Netflix documentary appeared in a French court on Thursday charged with knocking over and injuring two police officers in 2022 as he tried to escape from them
Guéret, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A convicted British conman who starred in a Netflix documentary appeared in a French court on Thursday charged with knocking over and injuring two police officers in 2022 as he tried to escape from them.
Robert Hendy-Freegard, also known as David Hendy, is the central figure in the documentary "The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman" and the fictional film "Rogue Agent", both available on Netflix.
In 2005, a London court had sentenced Hendy-Freegard to life in prison for kidnapping, deception and stealing from students and women -- from whom he took more than £1 million -- while posing as a spy for MI5, Britain's domestic intelligence service.
But he was freed in 2009 after an appeals court overturned his conviction for kidnapping on the grounds that there had been no physical constraint.
Coercive behaviour in an intimate setting, or psychological manipulation, was not a crime in British law at the time.
More than a decade later, Hendy-Freegard, now 53, appeared in court on Thursday for running over and injuring two police officers in central France's sparsely populated Creuse region in August 2022.
"I had enough. I panicked," he told the court in the town of Gueret.
Hendy-Freegard faces up to 10 years if it finds him guilty of the violence against the public officials, which caused them to have to take 21 and six days off work.
Recent Stories
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost social welfare, digital transf ..
‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob ..
UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city to attend CPA conference
24th Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity conclu ..
COP30 president urges most ambitious emissions targets possible
AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate New East Mole multipurpose ter ..
Kyiv says captured 909 Russian troops over Kursk operation
McBrine rescues Ireland after Muzarabani firestorm
January smashes heat record, surprising scientists
Man convicted of raping, blackmailing woman awarded life imprisonment
Political parties to bring suggestions in BA for improvement of law & order situ ..
More Stories From World
-
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway1 minute ago
-
COP30 president urges most ambitious emissions targets possible9 minutes ago
-
Kyiv says captured 909 Russian troops over Kursk operation1 hour ago
-
January smashes heat record, surprising scientists1 hour ago
-
Speakers at Washington seminar urge world community to resolve Kashmir dispute to usher in peace1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan hold bilateral political consultations1 hour ago
-
China opposes forced displacement of Gaza people1 hour ago
-
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage3 hours ago
-
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV3 hours ago
-
President Zardari's visit to further strengthen special friendly relations: Prof Cheng3 hours ago
-
Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel3 hours ago
-
Consul General meets Bohra business community delegation3 hours ago