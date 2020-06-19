UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swine Fever Ravages Pig Farms In Nigeria

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:28 PM

Swine fever ravages pig farms in Nigeria

Swine fever has killed thousands of pigs in southwest Nigeria as the region has been hit by the worst outbreak in almost two decades, farmers said Friday

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Swine fever has killed thousands of pigs in southwest Nigeria as the region has been hit by the worst outbreak in almost two decades, farmers said Friday.

The disease appears to have first broken out at a major farm housing some 2.5 million pigs outside the nation's economic hub Lagos.

"The destruction is massive. We have lost almost everything. All the pigs... have died of Africa swine fever," farmer Labake Remi Makinde told AFP.

"The outbreak started in early February. The pigs are dying one after the other." Adeze Ijenebe, leader of the local farmers association, said the problem was exacerbated by a coronavirus lockdown.

Farmers said they were now being forced to sell off their surviving pigs for well below the market rate and risked going out of business unless they received government help.

"My fear is that something urgent should be done to avoid a spread," farmer Femi Kujembola told AFP.

"Pork meat is rich in protein and to avoid scarcity and ensure food security, we have to protect the farmers." In the past decade, swine fever has regularly surfaced in several parts of Africa.

Between 2016 and 2019, more than 60 outbreaks were reported across the continent.

Nigeria has suffered repeated outbreaks but officials say the recent wave of infections is the worst by far.

Related Topics

Africa Business Died Lagos Nigeria Hub February 2016 2019 Market All Government Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

29 minutes ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

40 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

2 hours ago

DC Swat notifies fines, imprison for those not wea ..

1 minute ago

Nasdaq back above 10,000 points as US stocks open ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister condemns blast near Ghotki Railway ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.