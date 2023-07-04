Swiss Activist Suggests Banning Use of Rubber Bullets During Protests - Reports

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) A Swiss social activist has petitioned authorities with proposal to ban police officers from using rubber bullets against protesters after one activist lost eyesight, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on Tuesday.

"After a young man lost his sight on May 1 in Zurich, I finally decided to do something about it," Iared Camponovo told the news outlet.

The broadcaster specified that the new petition called for a nation-wide ban on the use of guns with rubber bullets and last Wednesday it was submitted to the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors with more than 6,400 signatures.

Camponovo believes that participation in an unauthorized rally is not grounds for inflicting irreversible physical harm on a person and this form of violence by the police is dangerous and disproportionate.

The broadcaster noted that, since 1980, 30 people in Switzerland have suffered eye injuries as a result of rubber bullets. Many countries, including Austria, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and most of the German states have already banned the use of this type of bullets, the broadcaster added.