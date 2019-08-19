Swiss Air Force Says Escorted Plane With Russian Delegation As Part of Routine Procedure

(@FahadShabbir)

The Swiss fighter jets escorted the plane with the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin to a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron as a part of a routine procedure, an official of the Swiss Air Force told Sputnik on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Swiss fighter jets escorted the plane with the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin to a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron as a part of a routine procedure, an official of the Swiss Air Force told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the plane with the Russian delegation and reporters set to cover Putin's negotiations with Macron in southern France was escorted for several minutes by two Swiss aircraft.

"The state aircraft was accompanied by F/A-18 fighters as part of a routine air police service, which is often performed during foreign state aircraft flights," the Swiss Air Force official said.

She added that such accompanying flights were carried out regularly and did not depend on a plane's origin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the issue earlier in the day, said that the move by the Swiss Air Force was an "act of hospitality."

Putin and Macron held talks later on Monday in the French president's residence Fort de Bregancon.