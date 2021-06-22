UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Airlines Allows Male Flight Attendants To Wear Undercut, Man Bun Hairstyles

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:38 PM

Swiss Airlines Allows Male Flight Attendants to Wear Undercut, Man Bun Hairstyles

Switzerland's national carrier, Swiss International Air Lines, has updated its corporate dress code to include undercut and man bun hairstyles for male flight attendants, and lace-up shoes for females, the company told Sputnik on Tuesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Switzerland's national carrier, Swiss International Air Lines, has updated its corporate dress code to include undercut and man bun hairstyles for male flight attendants, and lace-up shoes for females, the company told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In relation with your enquiry I would like to confirm that the uniform regulations for SWISS cockpit and cabin crew have been revised and supplemented with new provisions. The new regulations, which have been valid since the beginning of May 2021, include, for example, that female crew members may wear lace-up shoes in combination with trousers.

The 'man-bun' hairstyle and the 'undercut' hairstyle are now also permitted for male crew members," the spokesperson said.

All crew members are still banned from having piercings during working hours. Tattoos must be covered with clothing, as the company does not allow them to be covered with makeup. Female flight attendants are required to wear lipstick.

Related Topics

Company Man Male Switzerland May From

Recent Stories

India Slams Pakistan Over Human Rights Abuses in R ..

9 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Canada to Further Strengthen Gun Cont ..

9 minutes ago

Venezuela Open for Foreign Monitoring of November ..

9 minutes ago

Moscow melts in historic June heat wave

9 minutes ago

Pakistan urges UN Human Rights Council to ensure K ..

13 minutes ago

World Food Program Says 41Mln People at Imminent R ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.