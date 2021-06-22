Swiss Airlines Allows Male Flight Attendants to Wear Undercut, Man Bun Hairstyles

Switzerland's national carrier, Swiss International Air Lines, has updated its corporate dress code to include undercut and man bun hairstyles for male flight attendants, and lace-up shoes for females, the company told Sputnik on Tuesday

"In relation with your enquiry I would like to confirm that the uniform regulations for SWISS cockpit and cabin crew have been revised and supplemented with new provisions. The new regulations, which have been valid since the beginning of May 2021, include, for example, that female crew members may wear lace-up shoes in combination with trousers.

The 'man-bun' hairstyle and the 'undercut' hairstyle are now also permitted for male crew members," the spokesperson said.

All crew members are still banned from having piercings during working hours. Tattoos must be covered with clothing, as the company does not allow them to be covered with makeup. Female flight attendants are required to wear lipstick.