Swiss Airlines Continues South Africa Flights As EU Mulls Air Travel Ban

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Switzerland's national airline told Sputnik on Friday that it continues flying to and from South Africa despite concerns in Europe over the emergence of a new coronavirus variant.

"At present, SWISS plans to continue flying passengers and cargo to South Africa," the air carrier said.

The company added it is maintaining "close and continuing contacts" with the Swiss authorities and is considering amending sanitary rules for those traveling to and from South Africa.

This comes after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that EU member states should halt air travel from southern African nations affected by the new B.1.1.529 strain. Belgium is reportedly the first European country to confirm a case after South Africa and Botswana

Switzerland is not part of the European Union but has followed the 27-nation bloc in adopting many of its treaties and policies, including on freedom of movement.

