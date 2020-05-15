SWISS Airlines to Resume Direct Flights to Moscow on June 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) SWISS airline company said Thursday it plans to resume direct flights to Moscow starting from June 15.

"SWISS will partially restart its flight operations in June and plans to operate up to 190 flights from Zurich and Geneva to 41 European destinations. The ramp-up will follow in stages, and the range of flights available will gradually be increased over the weeks ahead," the press release read.

Direct flights between Zurich and Moscow are available on the SWISS website starting from June 15.

"SWISS will resume services to various Mediterranean destinations, including Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia in Spain and Brindisi, Florence, Naples and Rome in Italy. Connections to Scandinavia are also being increased with flights to Gothenburg in Sweden and Copenhagen in Denmark.

SWISS will also be adding further major European destinations to its programme, such as Paris (France), Brussels (Belgium) and Moscow (Russia)," the company said.

SWISS previously issued a statement recommending all passengers to wear a face mask at check-in from May 4 to August 31, as well as on board the aircraft on all flights of the airline.

The airline industry has been hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic that has ground domestic and international travel to a halt. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in April that the global financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could cost European airlines as much as $89 billion in lost revenues and put the jobs of nearly 7 million people at risk.