Swiss Ambassador Slightly Injured in Beirut Blast - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon Monika Schmutz was slightly injured as a result of the powerful blast that occurred on Tuesday in the port of Beirut, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Swiss Embassy was badly damaged in the explosion on Tuesday afternoon in the Lebanese capital. The Swiss Ambassador and a local employee were slightly injured. The Swiss Ambassador was able to resume her work on Wednesday. The rest of the Swiss Embassy staff and their immediate family members were not injured, but some are in shock," the statement said.

A massive twin blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, leaving nearly half of the city demolished and producing scores of casualties. The latest situation update stated 113 people killed and more than 4,000 others injured. This is expected to put a further strain on Beirut hospitals already bending under the pressure of COVID-19 patients.

According to the Lebanese authorities, irregularities in the storage of a massive batch of explosives some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the Beirut port was what had caused the horrendous explosion.