Swiss Ambassador to US Assaulted by Intruder in Washington - Embassy

The Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States Jacques Pitteloud was assaulted by an intruder in his home in Washington, DC, the Swiss Embassy said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States Jacques Pitteloud was assaulted by an intruder in his home in Washington, DC, the Swiss Embassy said on Wednesday.

"On Monday, March 29, 2021, an individual attempted to gain access to the residence of the Ambassador of Switzerland to the US, was denied entry, and subsequently jumped the exterior security fence of the Embassy grounds," the Swiss Embassy said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The intruder was arrested by the US Secret Service and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the statement said.

The Swiss Embassy did not provide any details on the suspect, but US media identified him as Christian David Mandeville from the US state of Oregon.

"Neither Ambassador Pitteloud nor any Embassy staff were harmed in this incident," the Swiss Embassy said, expressing gratitude to the police for quick their response.