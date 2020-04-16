Swiss announce gradual easing of virus measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Switzerland announced on Thursday a three-stage easing of restrictions imposed to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic, with some stores and services allowed to reopen from April 27.

"In light of epidemiological developments and the recommendations of scientists, the Federal Council has decided to relax measures to protect the population against the new coronavirus from April 27," the government said in a statement.