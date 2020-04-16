UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Announce Gradual Easing Of Virus Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

Swiss announce gradual easing of virus measures

Switzerland announced on Thursday a three-stage easing of restrictions imposed to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic, with some stores and services allowed to reopen from April 27

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Switzerland announced on Thursday a three-stage easing of restrictions imposed to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic, with some stores and services allowed to reopen from April 27.

"In light of epidemiological developments and the recommendations of scientists, the Federal Council has decided to relax measures to protect the population against the new coronavirus from April 27," the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

Switzerland April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of ..

10 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

16 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan included in G20 debt relief plan

40 minutes ago

Keeping Pakistanis Safe and Informed about the Cor ..

42 minutes ago

Kaira complains about non-provision of funds to Si ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.