Swiss Armed Forces Chief Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Government

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:50 AM

Swiss Armed Forces Chief Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Government

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Swiss Armed Forces Chief Thomas Sussli tested positive for coronavirus, he has been in quarantine since Monday, the country's government said in a statement.

"Due to contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, Army Chief Thomas Sussli took a test today.

The result was positive," the statement said.

Sussli currently has no symptoms and continues to work from home.

He is 54 years old and has been the Swiss army chief since January 1, 2020

More Stories From World

