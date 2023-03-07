Swiss Arms Exports Up 29% in 2022 Year-on-Year Exceeding $1Bln - State Secretariat

UrduPoint.com

Swiss arms exports increased by 29% year-on-year in 2022 reaching 955 million Swiss francs (over $1 billion), the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday

"Based on the approval of the SECO, Swiss companies exported military equipment worth 950 million Swiss francs to 60 countries in 2022. It is the increase of around 29% compared to the previous year and accounts for 0.25% of total exports of the Swiss economy," the secretariat said in a statement.

Top purchasers of the Swiss military production in 2022 were Qatar ($230 million), Denmark ($146 million), Germany ($140 million), Saudi Arabia ($118 million) and the United States (over $65 million).

Switzerland's biggest military export projects over the past year include the supplies of air defense systems to Qatar worth over $207 million and armored vehicles to Denmark worth around $140 million.

The secretariat also stated that it was applying its right for neutrality regarding its military exports in the context of the Ukraine conflict. In accordance with the principle of equal treatment and the law on war material, the country cannot approve supplies of domestically produced weapons and military equipment to Ukraine as long as Kiev is involved in an international armed conflict.

