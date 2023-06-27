Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Swiss army took part in the NATO-led CWIX23 military exercise in Poland, designed to test interoperability between 35 participating allied nations and partners, the Federal Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The main execution phase of the annual Coalition Warrior Interoperability eXploration, eXperimentation, eXamination eXercise (CWIX) was held in the northern Polish city of Bydgoszcz from June 5-23.

"Among other things, the Swiss delegation successfully provided ICT (Information and Communication Technology) services in an international environment and thereby gathered insights for the New Digitization Platform (NDP)," the defense department said in a statement.

Switzerland, traditionally a neutral country, has regularly participated in the CWIX exercises to test interoperability of command and cybersecurity systems, including in the electromagnetic spectrum. The alpine nation plans to participate in 10 NATO exercises in 2023.

