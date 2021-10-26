UrduPoint.com

Swiss Authorise Covid Booster Jabs For The Vulnerable

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:19 PM

Swiss authorise Covid booster jabs for the vulnerable

Switzerland on Tuesday authorised booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines for the over-65s, as it urged those with no protection at all to get immunised

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Switzerland on Tuesday authorised booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines for the over-65s, as it urged those with no protection at all to get immunised.

The Swissmedic regulatory authority said the booster would be one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or a half-dose of Moderna.

"People at especially high risk can receive a booster dose of a vaccine in order to remain adequately protected against severe episodes of Covid-19," the agency said.

A third dose is already recommended for people with weakened immune systems. It can be given to immuno-compromised people after at least 28 days.

In turn, the Swiss health ministry said it now recommended a booster shot for everyone aged over 65, with the third dose roll-out to start in mid-November.

"Significantly higher immunisation coverage is necessary to ensure sufficient vaccination of the population, protect them against severe forms of the disease and prevent overloading the health system," it said.

The wealthy European nation's vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer.

Sixty-three percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and the anti-vax and anti-Covid restrictions movement regularly draws thousands of people to rallies.

The single-shot Janssen vaccine is the only other Covid-19 jab authorised in Switzerland.

Related Topics

Switzerland All

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Jewellery and Watch Show ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Jewellery and Watch Show 2021

20 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum inaugurates 26th CAB ..

Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum inaugurates 26th CABSAT

20 minutes ago
 Karachi to get 100 MGD more water in next two year ..

Karachi to get 100 MGD more water in next two years: Administrator Karachi

7 seconds ago
 Vessel &#039;Mein Schiff&#039; arrives at Port Zay ..

Vessel &#039;Mein Schiff&#039; arrives at Port Zayed carrying 1,252 vacationers, ..

20 minutes ago
 Indus Hospital staffers stage protest demonstratio ..

Indus Hospital staffers stage protest demonstration to meet demands

8 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches Chitral ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches Chitral Economic Zone

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.