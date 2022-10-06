Swiss Authorities Urge Citizens to Get COVID-19 Booster Shots From October 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Swiss Federal Council on Thursday urged citizens aged 16 and over to get revaccinated against COVID-19 starting from October 10 due to an increase in the number of reported cases.

"From Monday, 10 October 2022, a further COVID-19 booster will be available to the public. The FOPH (Federal Office of Public Health) and the Federal Commission for Vaccination (FCV) recommend the booster primarily for persons at especially high risk and health professionals. However, the vaccine is also recommended for anyone aged over 16 years," the council said in a statement.

Switzerland is witnessing a noticeable increase in both the number of registered SARS-CoV-2 infections and the proportion of positive tests, but the number of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the number of reported deaths remain at a very low level, the statement added.

Swiss authorities recommend using a booster with an mRNA vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech, or with the protein-based vaccine from Novavax.

Over the past week, 25,134 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Switzerland, as well as 13 related deaths and 290 hospital admissions.